There is a new Nine Inch Nails EP coming this summer

By , Jun 5 2017
And it is part of a trilogy.

Nine Inch Nails may be ready to release some new music in the next two months, reports Stereogum.

According to an email written by Trent Reznor and obtained by Reddit (natch), this release, which follows up last year’s Not the Actual Events is the second part of a trilogy and is slated to be released before a summer tour. The first date the band has on record is July 23 at FYF Fest in Los Angeles. The final EP in the trilogy will be released “6-8 months” later.

Read the full email here.

