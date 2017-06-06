His blondedRADIO art has come under scrutiny.

Frank Ocean has been accused of ripping off a poster from Jesse Osborne-Lanthier and Grischa Lichtenberger’s Conversation Sur Lettres Mortes released via Shapednoise’s Cosmo Rhythmatic label last year.

If you look at the tweet below from Osborne-Lanthier, you can see that the artwork for Ocean’s Beats 1 show blondedRADIO is a zoomed out version of the Conversation Sur Lettres Mortes poster.

been brought to my att that Frank Ocean ripd-off Grischa Lichtenberger n I's poster that came with 'CSLM' on cosmo rhythmatic last year pic.twitter.com/2GEqDgGL2t — Jesse Osborne-L. (@letempsnoir) June 2, 2017

FACT has reached out for comment and will update the story as it develops.