Florentino is the Swing Ting extraordinaire bringing romance to reggaeton

The reggaeton romantic tells us his story so far.

Based in Manchester where he’s affiliated with local crew Swing Ting, Florentino makes music that’s a logical extension of his British-Colombian heritage, linking the booty-bouncing thump of reggaeton with the bass and motion of UK sound system culture. He also prides himself on bringing some flirtation to the dancefloor, dropping cheeky whistles and lipsmacking kisses into his madcap productions.

We caught up with the producer at Sónar Barcelona 2017 to hear about his frustrations with Colombian stereotypes and how his unique sound came into creation. Watch it above and for more Florentino, check out his 2016 FACT Mix and our 2015 interview.