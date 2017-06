Mystery solved.

Earlier today, a trailer for Tyler, the Creator’s upcoming Viceland show Nuts + Bolts was released and it seemed that the project he had been teasing for release today had been unveiled. Wrong!

Tyler has now released a video for new track ‘Who Dat Boy’. Helmed by his directorial alter-ego Wolf Haley, both the video and the song sound are a chilling (and welcome) return to form for the Goblin rapper. The video gets weird, for real. Check it out below.