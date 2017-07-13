Predator soundtrack gets first ever vinyl release

The sci-fi action classic heads to wax for the first time.

Alan Silvestri’s score to the beloved 1980s sci-fi/horror/action mash-up Predator will receive its first vinyl release ever via Real Gone Music.

Famously inspired by a Hollywood in-joke proposing Rocky Balboa fight an alien, Predator went from B-movie silliness to franchise-spawning classic by casting peak-Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with memorable supporting roles from Carl Weathers, Bill Duke and Jesse Ventura. Its legacy only grew by introducing the Predator into the Alien canon as the ultimate nemesis to H.R. Giger’s Xenomorphs.

The edition coincides with the film’s 30th anniversary and uses audio from Invada’s 2012 CD release of the soundtrack. It comes available in both “forest camo” and “infrared” colors.

A Predator reboot is also due in 2018 directed by Shane Black who, in addition to writing classics such as Lethal Weapon and Night Of The Creeps, played the solider Hawkins in the original film.

Though few details are known about the reboot, 50 Cent has revealed he will be in it.

Look for the Predator soundtrack September 1 via Real Gone Music, revisit the trailer below and for goodness sake, “GET TO DA CHOPPA!”