The singer returns with her fourth album.

Lana Del Rey releases her new album Lust For Life today and you can stream it now.

The 16-track album includes a wide range of guests stars including longtime collaborator The Weeknd, two A$AP Rocky appearances, Sean Ono Lennon and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac.

It includes recently released singles such as ‘Coachella — Woodstock In My Mind’, ‘Change’ and the title track.

Watch the video for ‘Lust For Life’ below.