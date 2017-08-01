Pioneer DJ’s new mixer is designed to help you prepare for the club

The DJM-750MK2 is Pioneer DJ’s latest mid-range mixer.

Pioneer DJ has revealed its latest mixer, an update of its mid-range, four-channel DJM-750 model.

The company is pitching the DJM-750MK2 as a mixer for practising at home, with features inherited from the club-standard DJM-900NXS2. As well as all the effects you’d expect from a Pioneer DJ mixer, it has a built-in audio interface for laptop DJing with Rekordbox DJ or other compatible software.

While the DJM-750MK2 is aimed at home users and comes in at almost half the price of the 900NXS2, it’s still quite expensive, costing $1,199/£1,069. However, for that price you also get licenses for Rekordbox DJ and Rekordbox DVS, which will allow you to play digital sets using Pioneer DJ’s control vinyl.

The DJM-750MK2 will be released in September. It’s one of several new products to come from Pioneer DJ this year, including the affordable DJM-250MK2 mixer and Rekordbox DVS interface.

