PPG Wave creator Wolfgang Palm teases PPG Infinite synth for iPad

The wavetable synthesis pioneer is working on a new instrument.

PPG Wave synth creator Wolfgang Palm is working on a new soft synth for iPad, PPG Infinite.

Palm hasn’t yet revealed any specifications or a release date for the synth, but a video shows a “morpher” mode, which is presumably similar to the wavetable morphing feature found on the PPG WaveMapper 2 app.

As you’d expect from the inventor of the classic PPG Wave, the new synth also features some kind of wavetable element. There’s also 3D waveforms, plenty of effects options and something called a “noiser” to play with.

Last year, Palm released the PPG Phonem for iPad, a synth that lets you create synthesised vocal phrases.

