The Coen Brothers announce first TV series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

By , Aug 9 2017
The Coen Brothers announce first TV series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Premiering on Netflix next year.

The Coen Brothers have announced their first ever TV series. Titled The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, the six-part Western anthology series is set to premiere next year on Netflix.

“We are streaming motherfuckers!” Joel and Ethan Coen wrote in a statement about the series, which they will write, direct and executive produce.

Though no release date has surfaced, cast lists for episodes include James Franco, Zoe Kazan, Stephen Root, Tyne Daly, The Witch‘s Ralph Ineson and Tim Blake Nelson as the titular Buster Scruggs.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Highest paid DJs list released again. No women again.

Aug 9 2017

Highest paid DJs list released again. No women again.
Kelela releases ‘LMK’ video from upcoming album on Warp

Aug 9 2017

Kelela releases 'LMK' video from upcoming album on Warp

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+