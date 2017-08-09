‘Wichita Lineman’ singer Glen Campbell dies aged 81

The music world mourns the ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’.

Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81 after “a long and courageous battle” with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the legendary country star’s family.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather,” said the family in a statement.

Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011, and in 2016 was reported by Rolling Stone to have entered a care facility as his condition worsened.

Campbell grew up in Arkansas, learning guitar at an early age before going on to release over 70 albums, selling 45 million records in the process.

Brian Wilson, Miley Cyrus and Ringo Starr are among those to have paid tribute today to the artist, famed for hits including ‘Wichita Lineman’, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ and ‘By The Time I Get To Phoenix’.