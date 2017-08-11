Georgia official calls for criminal investigation of R. Kelly

Fulton County Chairman says the D.A.’s Office has “all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations.”

John Eaves, chairman of Fulton County, GA, has called for authorities to pursue a full criminal investigation into R. Kelly and recent allegations of him manipulating women in a “cult”, Buzzfeed reports.

Eaves cited new evidence uncovered by law enforcement at a press conference on Friday and called on the district attorney to “follow every lead — no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice.”

The allegations that Kelly was holding several young women against their will first surfaced in an investigative article in Buzzfeed.

Journalist Jim DeRogatis spoke to family members and former girlfriends of Kelly who shared stories of “brainwashing”, being held against their will and facing physical and mental abuse. Kelly later denied the accusations.

Read the full statement from Eaves below.

“A detailed local investigation by the John Creek Police Department has provided key information that we believe is enough evidence that gives the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations.

“Today, I am asking District Attorney Paul Howard and his investigative officers and prosecutors to fully review the report of the Johns Creek Police and follow every lead—no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice.

“No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free.

“Again, as a father of a teenager daughter and a responsible leader in this community, we have a moral responsibility to stand up for people who cannot protect themselves. Today, I am asking our Fulton County Justice officials to do just that. If we won’t protect our young girls and young women, who will?”