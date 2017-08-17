Cooly G announces new Magnetic EP for Hyperdub

Following 2015’s Armz House EP.

Cooly G has announced a new EP called Magnetic – her first offering for Hyperdub in two years.

Out as a digital-only EP on September 1, the release comprises four house-orientated tracks that run the gamut from dubbed-out minimal to icy grime. It includes ‘Hard’, with a cheekily ambiguous title reminiscent of the UK producer and vocalist’s seductively-monikered 2014 EP for the label.

Last year, Cooly G treated fans to a collection of unreleased tracks called Get It Pt. 1, which took in elements of R&B and grime, among other touchstones.

