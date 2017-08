Hear Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s new track ‘Undoing A Luciferian Towers’

The opening track from the band’s sixth album.

Post-rock greats Godspeed You! Black Emperor release their new album Luciferian Towers next month and today you can hear the opening track.

"Luciferian Towers" by Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Titled ‘Undoing A Luciferian Towers’, the eight-minute track acts like an overture gradually building tension with marching drums, wailing string drones and woodwinds. It eventually concludes with a massive and well-earned slo-mo guitar progression in the finale.

In a statement about the album, the band described it as “a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. Eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. we recorded it all in a burning motorboat.”

Look for Luciferian Towers September 22 via Constellation. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Undoing A Luciferian Towers’

02. ‘Bosses Hang, Pt. I’

03. ‘Bosses Hang, Pt. II’

04. ‘Bosses Hang, Pt. III’

05. ‘Fam/Famine’

06. ‘Anthem for No State, Pt. I’

07. ‘Anthem for No State, Pt. II’

08. ‘Anthem for No State, Pt. III’