Two dead in shooting at Cousin Stizz concert

The rapper is “completely heartbroken” by the incident.

Two concertgoers were killed during a shooting at a Cousin Stizz concert in Atlanta before the Boston rapper took the stage last night, the Atlanta Journal Constituion reports.

The shooting took place at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta and reportedly occurred after two “rowdy” concertgoers climbed onstage before the rapper’s headlining set. According to Atlanta police officer Lisa Bender, “another patron took issue and an argument ensued” before they produced a gun and opened fire on the pair.

One died at the scene, while another died from injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital. Two other concertgoers, believed to be bystanders, were shot and taken to Grady with minor injuries. Although security witnessed the incident, they were unable to detain the shooter who ran from the venue and remains at large.

Cousin Stizz, who released his new mixtape One Night Only this summer, said he was “completely heartbroken” by the incident.

“I’ve always called my shows family reunions because they’re never anything but fun, safe, good vibes and positivity,” the rapper said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I’m in shock and at a loss for words for the senseless violence.”

Read the full statement below. This story is developing.