Apple acquires music recognition app Shazam

Apple says it has “exciting plans” for the app.

Apple has confirmed plans to buy music recognition app Shazam in a deal rumored to be worth $400 million.

News of the deal first leaked last week on TechCrunch and Recode. Apple has now confirmed the buyout in a statement to The Verge, saying that it has “exciting plans” for the company.

“We are thrilled that Shazam and its talented team will be joining Apple,” Apple said. “Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today’s agreement.”

“We are excited to announce that Shazam has entered into an agreement to become part of Apple,” Shazam. “Shazam is one of the highest rated apps in the world and loved by hundreds of millions of users and we can’t imagine a better home for Shazam to enable us to continue innovating and delivering magic for our users.”

It’s not yet clear what Apple’s exact plans for Shazam are, but the app features integration with Snapchat and sends traffic to Apple Music rival Spotify. In 2015, Shazam added visual recognition to the app.

Read next: How the technology behind Bitcoin could change the music industry – and help everyone get paid