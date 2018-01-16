Can co-founder Holger Czukay’s solo work collected in posthumous box set Cinema

Including collaborations with Brian Eno, Karlheinz Stockhausen, unreleased material and more.

Late sampling pioneer and Can co-founder Holger Czukay is the subject of a new retrospective box set, Cinema, which includes both classic and unreleased material from the late musician’s solo career.

Though Czukay, who died last fall, is best known for Can, he also released many influential solo albums that delved deeper into the art of sampling and beyond.

Cinema promises an extensive look at Czukay’s solo work, but also explores many of his best known collaborations, which include artists such as Brian Eno, Jah Wobble, David Sylvian and his teacher Karlheinz Stockhausen. The five-disc set will also include never-before-released material.

Cinema will be released on CD and vinyl by Grönland on March 23, a date which coincides with both Can’s 50th anniversary and what would have been Czukay’s 80th birthday.

