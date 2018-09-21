They beat Nadine Shah, who was hotly tipped to win the £25,000 prize.

Wolf Alice have won the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize for their second album, Visions of a Life.

The UK four-piece beat 11 other shortlisted artists including Noel Gallagher, Lily Allen, Florence + The Machine and Everything Everything to the prize, which has in previous years been won by Skepta, James Blake and Young Fathers.

They also beat bookies’ favorite Nadine Shah, who was tipped to win with her album Holiday Destination, which recounts her experiences as a second-generation immigrant.

The £25,000 prize was chosen by a panel of British music critics and industry figures including Ella Eyre, Marcus Mumford, Lianne La Havas, head of BBC 6 Music Jeff Smith and Harriet Gibsone, deputy editor of the Guardian Guide.

Last year the prize went to Sampha for his debut album, Process.