Two people stabbed at Sony Music’s London HQ

By , Nov 2 2018

Photograph by: Google Streetview

Armed police attended the scene at the record label’s office in High Street Kensington.

According to The Guardian, two people have been stabbed during an incident at Sony Music’s London Headquarters in High Street Kensington.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that firearms officers and the London ambulance service were at the scene. They have said that the incident is still ongoing: “At this time we believe two people are injured”.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related, though the record label headquarters remain on lockdown following witnesses reporting members of staff fleeing the building and an arrest was later made.

BBC News reports that neither of the injuries sustained were life-threatening, and that the Met have confirmed that there is no evidence that firearms were involved.

Latest Stories

