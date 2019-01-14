The Cinematic Orchestra release surprise limited 12″

By , Jan 14 2019

Photograph by: Press

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

With more music on the way.

The Cinematic Orchestra have unveiled a new website, with details about a surprise limited 12″ ‘A Caged Bird’ / ‘Imitations Of Life’, out now on Ninja Tune.

Visitors to the site receive the following message:

Once disconnected, a second screen appears:

No word has been given on any future releases, but it’s safe to assume the blurred out words in the background mean more music is sure to follow, including an album according to Gilles Peterson:

‘A Caged Bird’ / ‘Imitations Of Life’ follows TCO’s ‘To Believe’ single with Moses Sumney in 2016, as well their 2012 album In Motion – both of which were also released by Ninja Tune.

Head here to order a copy of ‘A Caged Bird’ / ‘Imitations Of Life’ now.

Read next: The 50 best singles of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The 50 best albums of 2018

Dec 13 2018

The 50 best albums of 2018
Little Dragon sign to Ninja Tune for new EP Lover Chanting

Oct 10 2018

Little Dragon sign to Ninja Tune for new EP Lover Chanting

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy