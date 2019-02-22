Triad God returns with long-awaited sophomore LP, Triad 黑 社 會

Cantonese spoken word raps, choral samples and cinematic soundscapes.

Triad God, AKA Vinh Ngans, has debuted on Presto!? with his first project in seven years.

Triad 黑 社 會 sees the UK-raised, Chinese-Vietnamese rapper reunited with downtempo dancehall prodigy Palmistry, who incorporates choral samples, sparse synth-lines and cinematic sound design on instrumentals for 11 of the album’s 12 tracks. The album closer, ‘Chinese New Year’ was produced by Organ Tapes.

The album follows the rapper’s 2012 album NXB, which was released on Hippos In Tanks. Palmistry’s debut album, Pagan, was released via Mixpak in 2016.

Triad 黑 社 會 is available to stream and download now, with a limited edition LP arriving via Presto!? on March 1. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro’

02. ‘Babe Don’t Go’

03. ‘So Pay La’

04. ‘Gway Lo’

05. ‘Chow Bat Por’

06. ‘Bdg’

07. ‘Dill’

08. ‘I Luv U Freestyle’

09. ‘Gwan Ye Gong’

10. ‘Hay Wan’

11. ‘China Town Everyday’

12. ‘Chinese New Year’

Read next: CTM Festival 2019 – Dance music is not in crisis, it’s more hopeful than ever