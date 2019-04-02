Earthern Sea returns to Kranky with Grass And Trees

Listen to a new track, ‘Existing Closer or Deeper In Space’, now.

Minimal dub techno producer Earthern Sea, aka Jacob Long, will return to Kranky with a new album, Grass And Trees.

The new record sees the producer “simplifying things as much as possible”, incorporating, in his own words, “sounds that could be played by hand but weren’t” with field recordings, subliminal bass and delicate, stirring synthesis.

Speaking about the album, Long explains: “In response to living in a fairly hectic city, and at a very hectic time for the world at large, creating something more drawn back and restrained felt appropriate.”

Grass And Trees arrives on June 7 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Existing Closer Or Deeper In Space’

02. ‘Window, Skin, And Mirror’

03. ‘Spatial Ambiguity’

04. ‘A Blank Slate’

05. ‘Living Space’

06. ‘Shallow, Shadowless’

07. ‘Less And Less’

