Studio Ghibli theme songs collected in new 5×7″ box set

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

With music from My Neighbor Totoro, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, and Laputa of the Sky.

Theme songs from three Studio Ghibli animations are being collected in a new 7″ box set, out this July.

All three of the scores were composed by longtime Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi, including his first work with the animation house for Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind.

Hisaishi is one of Japan’s most prolific and celebrated composers, creating over 100 film scores and albums to date, including every Hayao Miyazaki animation since they first crossed paths, with the exception of Whisper of the Heart, which Miyazaki didn’t direct.

The box set’s 10-tracks have been remastered from the original tapes, with replica cover artwork.

It follows the reissue of nine Studio Ghibli image albums in 2018.

Pre-order a copy here ahead of its July 10 release via Tokuma Japan Communications, listen to the theme song for Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

Side A

01． ‘風の谷のナウシカ’

Side B

02． ‘風の妖精’

Disc 2

Side A

01． ‘もしも空を飛べたら’

Side B

02． ‘ヴァージンロードなんかいらない’

Disc 3

Side A

01． ‘となりのトトロ’

Side B

02． ‘君をのせて’

Disc 4

Side A

01． ‘となりのトトロ’

Side B

02． ‘さんぽ’

Disc 5

‘特典ディスク(カラーディスク)’ Side A

01． ‘君をのせて (クリスタル音源)’

‘特典ディスク(カラーディスク)’ Side B

02． ‘となりのトトロ (クリスタル音源)’

