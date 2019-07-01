Rui Ho combines Chinese folklore with hardcore on In Pursuit of the Sun 逐日

By , Jul 1 2019

Photograph by: Luis Ojima

Featuring remixes from HDMIRROR, Louis Me and Bela.

Berlin-based producer Rui Ho has announced her second EP for Objects Limited. In Pursuit of the Sun 逐日 sees the producer exploring the classical Chinese text of the Shan-hai Ching through the lens of hardcore, trance and jungle.

“This is a story about doing your best and trying to reach for the impossible”, explains Rui Ho, referencing a story from the Shan-hai Ching in which a giant named Kua Fu chases the sun from East to West.

In Pursuit of the Sun 逐日 is out on August 16 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wings Of Light’
02. ‘Acceleration’
03. ‘The Heat’
04. ‘Ardour’
05. ‘Wings Of Light’ (HDMIRROR Remix)
06. ‘The Heat'(Louis Me Remix)
07. ‘Ardour’ (Bela Remix)

