Berlin-based producer Rui Ho has announced her second EP for Objects Limited. In Pursuit of the Sun 逐日 sees the producer exploring the classical Chinese text of the Shan-hai Ching through the lens of hardcore, trance and jungle.

<a href="http://ruiho.bandcamp.com/album/in-pursuit-of-the-sun">In Pursuit of the Sun 逐日 by RUI HO</a>

“This is a story about doing your best and trying to reach for the impossible”, explains Rui Ho, referencing a story from the Shan-hai Ching in which a giant named Kua Fu chases the sun from East to West.

In Pursuit of the Sun 逐日 is out on August 16 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wings Of Light’

02. ‘Acceleration’

03. ‘The Heat’

04. ‘Ardour’

05. ‘Wings Of Light’ (HDMIRROR Remix)

06. ‘The Heat'(Louis Me Remix)

07. ‘Ardour’ (Bela Remix)

