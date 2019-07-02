FACT mix 715: Mira Calix

Warp’s Mira Calix drops a sunny blend just in time for the European heatwave.

Born in Durban, South Africa, Chantal Passamonte, aka Mira Calix, moved to the UK in the early 1990s, where she worked for 4AD and Warp Records, funneling her creativity into the growing electronic music scene.

In 1996, she put out her first 12″ on Warp, the moody Ilanga, following it up with a run of bizarre and brilliant albums and EPs that two decades later still sound unique. Passamonte is also a globally-renowned multi-disciplinary artist. She has had work commissioned by and exhibited in countless cultural institutions including the Barbican, Hayward Gallery, Serpentine, The Royal Shakespeare Company and continues to work on vital art projects across the world.

This year, Passamonte returned to Warp to release Utopia, her first release on the label for over a decade. The brittle electronic experimentation that characterized her earlier work is still present, melted into collapsing rhythms and garbled vocal snippets.

Mira Calix’s FACT mix is titled “Me Between the Sun” and is her dedication to the summer season. A blend of fresh material from African acts like Uganda’s Mugawasi International Xylophone Group and Nihiloxica, Malian Baba Sisoko and South Africans DJ Maphorisa and Citizen Boy juxtaposed with classics from Roy Ayers, The Beatles and Stevie Wonder, it’s a breezy set of songs that should provide a cool draft as temperatures soar across Europe.

Tracklist:

Lonnie Holley – ‘Sun & Water’ (feat. Lilian Blades)

Mugawasi International Xylophone Group – ‘Sunfall’

Nihiloxica – ‘Kadodi’

Tune-Yards – ‘Sunlight’

Citizen Boy – ‘Indaba Ka Bani Besibesunuza’

The Beatles – ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’

DJ Khalab (feat. Clap Clap) – ‘Cannavaro’

Simon and Garfunkel – ‘The Sun is Burning’

DJ Maphorisa (feat. DJ Tira, Busiwasi & Moonchild) – ‘Midnight Starring’

Kabze de Small (feat. Leehezla) – ‘Umshove’ (original mix)

Nina Simone – ‘Here Comes the Sun’

Fiium Shaarrk – ‘Bogan Sunrise’

Baba Sisoko & DJ Khalab – ‘Kumu’ (Harmonious Thelonious mix)

Stevie Wonder – ‘Sunset’

Arthur Baker – ‘On A Mission’

Bill Withers – ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’

The Busy Twist – ‘London Luanda pt 1 – Ze Da Lua Ulanga’

Sons of Kemet – ‘My Queen is Anna Julia Cooper’

Kokoko! – ‘Tokoliana’

Roy Ayers – ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’

