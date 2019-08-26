Tokyo producer WRACK debuts on N.A.A.F.I. with Despertar 醒

The very first Asian artist to be released on the Mexico City label.

Next up on N.A.A.F.I. is Despertar 醒, a new project from Tokyo producer WRACK, the first Asian artist to release on the Mexico City label.

The producer first met N.A.A.F.I. bosses Fausto Bahia and Mexican Jihad in 2015, before supporting label mainstays Lao, Imaabs and Zutzut during a tour of Asia. Despertar 醒 arrives after a period of collaboration between WRACK with SPEAK and Lao that took place during the summer of 2018.

Despertar 醒 is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Despertar 醒’

02. ‘Tres Mil 界’

03. ‘Espada 刀’

04. ‘Danza Fantasma 霊’

05. ‘Quema 燃’

06. ‘Fiesta Del Diablo 魔’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – August 2019