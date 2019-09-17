Sebastian Mullaert explores sound and space on A Place Called • Inkonst

By , Sep 17 2019
Portrait of Sebastian Mullaert

Listen to some album previews below.

Veteran Swedish producer and DJ Sebastian Mullaert will release his debut solo album A Place Called • Inkonst via Malmö’s Kontra-Musik.

The tracks were recorded across several weeks at live music venue and Kontra-Musik’s home base Inkonst in Malmö’s Möllan neighborhood.

The label explains how Mullaert set up his live rig on the dance floor in front of the PA system and worked alone around Inkonst’s open hours “to fully immerse himself in a perspective as close as possible to that of the audience during the process of creation.”

Kontra describes the album as “an exploration of improvisation, an approach that has become far more than a method for Mullaert . . . The tracks are expressions of chance; collisions and collaborations of sound waves caught in the moment by Mullaert, like snapshots of fleeting harmony.”

A Place Called • Inkonst will be released on November 04 and is available for preorder here. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

A Place Called • Inkonst album cover

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wonderphalt’
02. ‘Attio’
03. ‘Sonder at Mountain street’
04. ‘Embrace Space’
05. ‘Turn the Spider’
06. ‘Elegy to the Void’
07. ‘The Bite’
08. ‘Whisper’s Ring’
09. ‘Riven by Smoke’
10. ‘Dancing with Mr. K’
11. ‘Sanguine Dreams’
12. ‘Wonderphalt Reprise’

Read next: Malmö’s Intonal is a celebration of fringe music that brings the city together

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Watch Sebastian Mullaert’s live techno session from his woodland studio

Nov 16 2017

Watch Sebastian Mullaert's live techno session from his woodland...
Step inside Sebastian Mullaert’s picturesque woodland studio

Jul 14 2017

Step inside Sebastian Mullaert's picturesque woodland studio

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp