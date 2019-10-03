Amy Becker launches Acrylic Records with Mars89’s TX​-​55

Stream TX-55 in full now.

London’s Amy Becker has launched the label wing of her multifarious Acrylic project, which so far includes an audiovisual experience, rave and NTS radio series.

The label’s debut release TX​-​55 comes from Japan’s Mars89 (Bokeh Versions, Noods Radio) and includes the tracks ‘TX-55’ and ‘Successor Project’.

According to the label, “The eerie A-side ‘TX-55’ boasts heavy kickdrums and throttling bass, while ‘Successor Project’ represents the more up-tempo side of Mars89’s broad sonic spectrum, featuring jungle-esque breaks and a build up of uncompromising tension, accentuated by the vocal sample from Tek 9’s 1995 dub ‘A London Sumtin’.”

TX​-​55 will be released October 11 and is available for pre-order via Acrylic’s Bandcamp.

