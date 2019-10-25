News I By I 25.10.19

Wendy Carlos and Massive Attack subject of latest 33 ⅓ titles

Picture of Wendy Carlos

The Wild Tchoupitoulas’ self-titled album completes the publisher’s latest three-book batch.

Publisher 33 ⅓ has released their latest batch of book-length album studies.

Wendy Carlos’ 1968 electro-baroque masterpiece Switched-On Bach, the highest grossing classical record of all time, is analyzed by UC San Diego professor Roshanak Kheshti through “a postcolonial lens of feminist science and technology studies”. Her research “explores the significance of gender to the album’s – and, as a result, the Moog synthesizer’s – phenomenal success”.

Georgetown University professor Ian Bourland explores the way that Massive Attack’s 1991 debut Blue Lines invented the trip-hop genre and “created the sonic playbook for an emerging future: hybrid, digital, cosmopolitan and rooted in the black and immigrant communities who animated the urban wreckage of the postindustrial city”.

New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian tribe The Wild Tchoupitoulas’ 1976 self-titled record is the subject of UC Berkeley professor Bryan Wagner’s book as he reflects on the way “the album draws on carnival traditions stretching back a century, adapting songs from the Mardi Gras Indians. Music chanted in the streets with tambourines and makeshift percussion is transformed throughout the album into electric rhythm and blues accented funk, calypso and reggae.”

All of the titles are available now via Bloomsbury.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp