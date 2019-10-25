Wendy Carlos and Massive Attack subject of latest 33 ⅓ titles

The Wild Tchoupitoulas’ self-titled album completes the publisher’s latest three-book batch.

Publisher 33 ⅓ has released their latest batch of book-length album studies.

Wendy Carlos’ 1968 electro-baroque masterpiece Switched-On Bach, the highest grossing classical record of all time, is analyzed by UC San Diego professor Roshanak Kheshti through “a postcolonial lens of feminist science and technology studies”. Her research “explores the significance of gender to the album’s – and, as a result, the Moog synthesizer’s – phenomenal success”.

Georgetown University professor Ian Bourland explores the way that Massive Attack’s 1991 debut Blue Lines invented the trip-hop genre and “created the sonic playbook for an emerging future: hybrid, digital, cosmopolitan and rooted in the black and immigrant communities who animated the urban wreckage of the postindustrial city”.

New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian tribe The Wild Tchoupitoulas’ 1976 self-titled record is the subject of UC Berkeley professor Bryan Wagner’s book as he reflects on the way “the album draws on carnival traditions stretching back a century, adapting songs from the Mardi Gras Indians. Music chanted in the streets with tambourines and makeshift percussion is transformed throughout the album into electric rhythm and blues accented funk, calypso and reggae.”

All of the titles are available now via Bloomsbury.

