FACT mix 745: Visible Cloaks

Visible Cloaks’ Spencer Doran folds together haunting ambient moods, humid dub and glacial experiments on this meditative mix.

Back in the mid-2000s, Portland-based producer and record collector Spencer Doran began recording under the moniker Cloaks. Influenced by Japanese electronic music, from the now-legendary new age recordings of Hiroshi Yoshimura to Mariah’s high-quality avant pop, Doran released a slew of solo records in Japan.

In 2010, Doran assembled a mix for Root Strata’s Root Blog called Fairlights, Mallets And Bamboo Fourth World Japan, Years 1980-1986. This popular selection positioned the work of Haruomi Hosono and Ryuichi Sakamoto alongside the “fourth world” ideas of new age pioneer Jon Hassell and was popular enough to warrant a second volume.

Later, Doran built on the ideas explored in the mixes in collaboration with Ryan Carlisle, and the duo, as Cloaks, put together the album Visible on Sun Araw’s Sun Ark Records. When the album was reissued a year later in 2015, the band had been renamed Visible Cloaks, and the duo went on to record Reassemblage and Lex for RVNG, exploring the fourth world in glorious high definition.

This year, Doran and Carlisle collaborated with pioneering Japanese ambient musicians Yoshio Ojima and Satsuki Shibano on Serenitatem for RVNG’s acclaimed FRKWYS series. Doran’s FACT mix is a further expression of some of these ideas, and blends haunting ambient vignettes with dusty dub techno, eerie commercial jingles and unsettling dialog.

Visible Cloaks are on tour at the moment with Yoshio Ojima and Satsuki Shibano and will be appearing at this year’s Le Guess Who? festival in Utrecht. Check the dates below the tracklist.

Tracklist:

Norman Durkee – ‘Binaural Protoype 1’

Robert Girardin – ‘Speaker Meeting’

Masashi Hamauzu – ‘Wandering Flame’

Hildegard Westerkamp – ‘Kits Beach Soundwalk’

Michel Redolfi – ‘Vie Dans Les Profondeurs’

Topdown Dialectic – ‘A2’

el2 – ‘Leave’

Holly Herndon & Martine Syms – ‘Bridge’

Superfície – ‘Espiral’

Haruomi Hosono & Miharu Koshi – ‘KILA ～氷の中のキラ～’

Joe Hisashi – ‘新しい朝’

Norman Durkee – ‘Binaural Protoype 2’

Farben & James DIN A4 – ‘Powerbaum’

MSHR – ‘Field Displacement Call’

Uman – ‘אש אנושית’

Noah Creshevsky – ‘Pulp Fiction’

Moon Riders – ‘超 C 調’

Yanda – ‘Ciel’s Death’

Anne Laplantine – ‘Piano2’

Dialect – ‘Under~Between’ feat. Hannah Bitowski (for Al)

sentinel – ‘guardian’ (stealth edit)

Free Music – ‘Sug. Ugo (L Disk Seye)) 2i’

Meara O’Reilly – ‘Hockets for Two Voices I’

Saeko Suzuki – ‘A STONE OF WISEMAN’

Ryuichi Sakamoto – ‘Microsoft Sound Logos (Rejected)’

Paul DeMarinis – ‘The Sand Clock’

Hanne Darboven – ‘Gedankenstrich(e)’

Miyako Koda – ‘Face to Face’ (Cathédrale St. Alain de Lavaur Mix)

Franco Battiato – ‘Solo’

Tour Dates:

November 6, 2019 – ALICE – Copenhagen, DK

November 7, 2019 – Le Guess Who? – Utrecht, NL

November 8, 2019 – Pilar – Brussels, BE

