Not Waving & Dark Mark and Deerhoof added to Le Guess Who? 2019

By , Sep 23 2019
Le Guess Who?

The Utrecht festival has finalized its program for 2019.

Not Waving & Dark Mark, Deerhoof and Aldous Harding are among the last acts to be confirmed for the 2019 edition of Le Guess Who?, Utrecht’s foremost experimental arts and music festival.

This year’s instalment will also see the premiere of a new collaboration between Nicolas Jaar and Patrick Higgins. Named after a mythical Greek island, AEAEA sees the artists “using computer processes to resample and reprocess
each other’s instruments in real time” in an immersive electro-acoustic performance.

They will join previously announced acts such as Holly Herndon, Jenny Hval, Godflesh, Nivhek and Amnesia Scanner for a stacked lineup featuring specially curated programs from Jenny Hval, The Bug, Fatoumata Diawara, Patrick Higgins, Moon Duo and Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed. Check out the final list of acts below.

Le Guess Who? 2019 takes place from November 7 to November 10 at various venues across Utrecht. Festival passes and individual day tickets are available now. Head over to their website for more information.

Full line-up for Le Guess Who? 2019:

Curated by Fatoumata Diawara:
Ahmed ag Kaedy
Fatoumata Diawara
Master Soumy
MO DJ
Roberto SOLO Fonseca
Films: Mali Blues & Yao

Curated by Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed:
Amnesia Scanner (live)
Blazing Suns (live)
COUCOU CHLOE
Djrum (live)
Efterklang
FIS
Holly Herndon: PROTO
J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar x Machinedrum)
Klavikon
Lafawndah
Maarten Vos + scenography by Nick
Verstand
Murcof
Mykki Blanco
OSHUN
Expo: James Merry

Curated by Jenny Hval:
DNA? AND?
Felicia Atkinson
Haco
Jenny Hval’s The Practice Of Love
Lasse Marhaug
Lolina
Lone Taxidermist presents BodyVice
Moon Relay
Oorutaichi
Richard Youngs
Sarah Davachi
Sofia Jernberg
Vilde Tuv
Vivian Wang
Zia Anger’s My First Film

Curated by Moon Duo:
Bbymutha
Bridget Hayden
Holly Herndon: PROTO
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
Mary Lattimore
Michele Mercure
Moon Duo
Mueran Humanos
Nivhek
Prana Crafter
Sonic Boom
Sudan Archives
TENGGER
Träd, Gräs och Stenar (Träden)

Curated by Patrick Higgins:
AEAEA
Conrad Tao
Dossier X (Higgins/Mirabile/Schreiber)
Holly Herndon: PROTO
Leila Bordreuil
LEYA
Lightning Bolt
Mariel Roberts
Miranda Cuckson
Stine Janvin
Tyondai Braxton
Vicky Chow

Curated by The Bug:
Caspar Brötzmann Massaker
Drew McDowall + Florence To present Time Machines A/V Live
Earth
Godflesh
Jah Shaka Sound System
JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad
Kali Malone
Kevin Richard Martin & Hatis Noit
King Midas Sound
LOTTO
Mala
Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force
Rabih Beaini
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Slikback
The Bug feat. Flowdan & Manga Saint
Hilare
ZONAL feat. Moor Mother & Nazamba

General Line-up:
破地獄/Scattered Purgatory
Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting
Paraiso U.F.O.
Acid Rooster
AEAEA
Aldous Harding
Ami Dang
Angel Bat Dawid & The Brothahood
Arp Frique presents Improvised Suites
For Analog Machines
Asha Puthli
Ayalew Mesfin & Debo Band
Bremer/McCoy
Casper Clausen
Cate Le Bon
Deerhoof & Tigue play Friend Opportunity
Deerhunter
dj. flúgvel og geimskip
DJINN
Doug Hream Blunt
Dur-Dur Band
Ed Dowie
Eiko Ishibashi
Empath
Faten Kanaan
Föllakzoid
Girl Band
Grimm Grimm
Group Listening
Gruff Rhys
Grupo Pilon
HHY & The Macumbas
Italia 90
Joseph Shabason
Khana Bierbood
Lifafa
Los Siquicos Litoraleños
Love Supreme
Loving
Makaya McCraven
Mega Bog
Melissa Laveaux
Minyo Crusaders
Mythic Sunship
Negativland
Nosedrip
Not Waving + Dark Mark
Oiseaux-Tempête & Friends
Petbrick
Prison Religion
Quelle Chris
Sarah Louise
Shortparis
Stranded FM
The Raincoats
The Sweet Release of Death
Tropical Fuck Storm
Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki
Shibano
Vivien Goldman
Vladimir Ivkovic DJ
Xylouris White
Yves Jarvis

Hidden Musics presents:
A Conversation with Ian Brennan
Christopher C. King
Isokratisses
La Bruja de Texcoco
Lakha Khan
Ustad Saami

Collaboratorium:
Greg Fox – Drummer in Residence
Mythic Sunship a.o.
William Tyler & Mary Lattimore

Utrecht Early Music Festival presents:
Olga Pashchenko performing Der
Golem

Gaudeamus presents:
Klang & Ivan Vukosavljević “The
Burning”

Vincent Moon & Priscilla Telmon present:
SACRED✚S – a music + cinema ritual,
with special guests Angel Bat Dawid & The Brothahood

Akwaaba:
Ahmed ag Kaedy
DJ Fitz & DJ Quesadilla
Fokn Bois
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley & His Sekondi
Band
Ko Shin Moon
Lalalar
Los Pirañas
Mohamed Lamouri
YĪN YĪN

Spazio Disponibile presents:
Crossing Avenue (live)
Donato Dozzy
Grand River (live)
Neel

Vladimir Ivkovic presents:
20 years after Suba / Rex Ilusivii’s death

Príncipe Discos presents:
DJ Firmeza
DJ Marfox
Nídia

