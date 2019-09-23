Not Waving & Dark Mark and Deerhoof added to Le Guess Who? 2019

The Utrecht festival has finalized its program for 2019.

Not Waving & Dark Mark, Deerhoof and Aldous Harding are among the last acts to be confirmed for the 2019 edition of Le Guess Who?, Utrecht’s foremost experimental arts and music festival.

This year’s instalment will also see the premiere of a new collaboration between Nicolas Jaar and Patrick Higgins. Named after a mythical Greek island, AEAEA sees the artists “using computer processes to resample and reprocess

each other’s instruments in real time” in an immersive electro-acoustic performance.

They will join previously announced acts such as Holly Herndon, Jenny Hval, Godflesh, Nivhek and Amnesia Scanner for a stacked lineup featuring specially curated programs from Jenny Hval, The Bug, Fatoumata Diawara, Patrick Higgins, Moon Duo and Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed. Check out the final list of acts below.

Le Guess Who? 2019 takes place from November 7 to November 10 at various venues across Utrecht. Festival passes and individual day tickets are available now. Head over to their website for more information.

Full line-up for Le Guess Who? 2019:

Curated by Fatoumata Diawara:

Ahmed ag Kaedy

Fatoumata Diawara

Master Soumy

MO DJ

Roberto SOLO Fonseca

Films: Mali Blues & Yao

Curated by Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed:

Amnesia Scanner (live)

Blazing Suns (live)

COUCOU CHLOE

Djrum (live)

Efterklang

FIS

Holly Herndon: PROTO

J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar x Machinedrum)

Klavikon

Lafawndah

Maarten Vos + scenography by Nick

Verstand

Murcof

Mykki Blanco

OSHUN

Expo: James Merry

Curated by Jenny Hval:

DNA? AND?

Felicia Atkinson

Haco

Jenny Hval’s The Practice Of Love

Lasse Marhaug

Lolina

Lone Taxidermist presents BodyVice

Moon Relay

Oorutaichi

Richard Youngs

Sarah Davachi

Sofia Jernberg

Vilde Tuv

Vivian Wang

Zia Anger’s My First Film

Curated by Moon Duo:

Bbymutha

Bridget Hayden

Holly Herndon: PROTO

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

Mary Lattimore

Michele Mercure

Moon Duo

Mueran Humanos

Nivhek

Prana Crafter

Sonic Boom

Sudan Archives

TENGGER

Träd, Gräs och Stenar (Träden)

Curated by Patrick Higgins:

AEAEA

Conrad Tao

Dossier X (Higgins/Mirabile/Schreiber)

Holly Herndon: PROTO

Leila Bordreuil

LEYA

Lightning Bolt

Mariel Roberts

Miranda Cuckson

Stine Janvin

Tyondai Braxton

Vicky Chow

Curated by The Bug:

Caspar Brötzmann Massaker

Drew McDowall + Florence To present Time Machines A/V Live

Earth

Godflesh

Jah Shaka Sound System

JK Flesh B2B Goth-Trad

Kali Malone

Kevin Richard Martin & Hatis Noit

King Midas Sound

LOTTO

Mala

Mark Ernestus’ Ndagga Rhythm Force

Rabih Beaini

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Slikback

The Bug feat. Flowdan & Manga Saint

Hilare

ZONAL feat. Moor Mother & Nazamba

General Line-up:

破地獄/Scattered Purgatory

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting

Paraiso U.F.O.

Acid Rooster

AEAEA

Aldous Harding

Ami Dang

Angel Bat Dawid & The Brothahood

Arp Frique presents Improvised Suites

For Analog Machines

Asha Puthli

Ayalew Mesfin & Debo Band

Bremer/McCoy

Casper Clausen

Cate Le Bon

Deerhoof & Tigue play Friend Opportunity

Deerhunter

dj. flúgvel og geimskip

DJINN

Doug Hream Blunt

Dur-Dur Band

Ed Dowie

Eiko Ishibashi

Empath

Faten Kanaan

Föllakzoid

Girl Band

Grimm Grimm

Group Listening

Gruff Rhys

Grupo Pilon

HHY & The Macumbas

Italia 90

Joseph Shabason

Khana Bierbood

Lifafa

Los Siquicos Litoraleños

Love Supreme

Loving

Makaya McCraven

Mega Bog

Melissa Laveaux

Minyo Crusaders

Mythic Sunship

Negativland

Nosedrip

Not Waving + Dark Mark

Oiseaux-Tempête & Friends

Petbrick

Prison Religion

Quelle Chris

Sarah Louise

Shortparis

Stranded FM

The Raincoats

The Sweet Release of Death

Tropical Fuck Storm

Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki

Shibano

Vivien Goldman

Vladimir Ivkovic DJ

Xylouris White

Yves Jarvis

Hidden Musics presents:

A Conversation with Ian Brennan

Christopher C. King

Isokratisses

La Bruja de Texcoco

Lakha Khan

Ustad Saami

Collaboratorium:

Greg Fox – Drummer in Residence

Mythic Sunship a.o.

William Tyler & Mary Lattimore

Utrecht Early Music Festival presents:

Olga Pashchenko performing Der

Golem

Gaudeamus presents:

Klang & Ivan Vukosavljević “The

Burning”

Vincent Moon & Priscilla Telmon present:

SACRED✚S – a music + cinema ritual,

with special guests Angel Bat Dawid & The Brothahood

Akwaaba:

Ahmed ag Kaedy

DJ Fitz & DJ Quesadilla

Fokn Bois

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley & His Sekondi

Band

Ko Shin Moon

Lalalar

Los Pirañas

Mohamed Lamouri

YĪN YĪN

Spazio Disponibile presents:

Crossing Avenue (live)

Donato Dozzy

Grand River (live)

Neel

Vladimir Ivkovic presents:

20 years after Suba / Rex Ilusivii’s death

Príncipe Discos presents:

DJ Firmeza

DJ Marfox

Nídia



Read next: Le Guess Who? 2018 – Fringe global sounds and community outreach in Utrecht