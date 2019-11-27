ELLLL channels Blade Runner on the atmospheric ‘POLARBERGS’

The producer nods to Vangelis on her new track.

ELLLL is back on Glacial Industries with a new two-track release.

Following on from the cinematic direction she took on the Glisten EP for Paralaxe Editions, her new track ‘POLARBERGS’ sees the producer channeling the frosty atmospherics of Blade Runner for a chilly ambient outing.

ELLLL debuted on Glacial Industries with the club focused CONFECTIONARY EP earlier this year. She also contributed an excellent remix to India Jordan’s debut release on Local Action, DNT STP MY LV.

POLARBERGS / HOT WHEELS arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art below.

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – November 2019