ELLLL debuts on Paralaxe Editions with new EP, Glisten

Listen to a cinematic new track, ‘Ride’, now.

Irish-born, Berlin-based producer ELLLL will debut on Barcelona’s Paralaxe Editions with a new three-track EP.

Gilsten is a movement away from the bass-centric CONFECTIONARY, which was released on Glacial Industries earlier this year, and instead explores a more orchestral sound. Listen to the cinematic, piano-led ‘Ride’, now.

Paralaxe Editions has previously released projects from Broshuda, Takahiro Murai and Beatrice Dillon & Rupert Clervaux, the latter of which performs mastering duties on Glisten.

Glisten arrives on May 17 and is available to pre-0rder now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Flowers’

02. ‘Ride’

03. ‘Glisten’

