India Jordan to release “full-throttle” debut EP on Local Action

DNT STP MY LV arrives next month.

New Atlantis co-founder India Jordan will release her debut EP on Local Action next month.

Although London-based DJ and producer Jordan is known for her love of ambient music, her debut EP, DNT STP MY LV, sees her explore her love of “full-throttle dance music”. It follows tracks on a compilation for New Atlantis, the ambient social and label co-founded with Deadboy, and Lo Recordings’ recent Spaciousness collection.

The EP, which arrives on May 3, features five tracks, including a remix from Cork producer ELLLL. Pre-order the release here.

Last year, Jordan picked out her best ambient releases of 2018 for FACT.

Read next: Deep Inside – April 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist