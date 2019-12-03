Listen to operatic, post-post-genre exploration ‘visible window’ below.

i.ruuu, the enigmatic project of Berlin-based artist, scientist and researcher Cammack Lindsey, has returned to equally elusive imprint Quantum Natives with ∫ ( { } )_ visible window.

This album-adjacent version of ∫ ( { } )_ visible window is part of an ongoing, multimedia, musical theatre work of the same name, a live version of which was performed as part of Berlin-based curatorial project Creamcake’s ‘Paradise Found‘ event earlier this year.

The abstract from Lindsey’s academic research paper ‘Ghost Assemblies on the Musical Interruption of Production in Color Space and How to Redistribute Stolen Futures’ also serves as the work’s poetic press release that opens with the following head-spinning clauses.

“The replication of blue opened the floodgates of everything LED — accelerating industrial capitalism with no sleep in sight. Further alienating workers from their bodies, the products of their work and their own culture, subsequently draining them of their agency. To establish an interruption of production, an ensemble of ghosts have decided to gather for a color subtraction.” (Read the full abstract here.)

i.ruuu previously appeared on Quantum Natives and Xquisite Nihil’s Seize the Means of Production compilation.

∫ ( { } )_ visible window is out now. See the artwork by Elin Gonzalez and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘low dimensions’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Matilda Jones and Laura Sobenes]

02. ‘#000019-#0000ff’

03. ‘Blue_activate’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Matilda Jones and Laura Sobenes]

04. ‘extraction property’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Sophie Douala and Magdalena Mitterhofer]

05. ‘extraction shame’

06. ‘#190000-#ff0000’

07. ‘d_evalu’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Sophie Douala and Magdalena Mitterhofer]

08. ‘visible window’

09. ‘es algens wie der schönste blaue käse im dunkeln’ [feat. Marc Elsner]



