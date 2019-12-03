News I By I 03.12.19

i.ruuu / Cammack Lindsey shares wonderfully weird ∫ ( { } )_ visible window via Quantum Natives

Picture of I.ruuu performing at Cremcake event

Photo by: Ink Agop

Listen to operatic, post-post-genre exploration ‘visible window’ below.

i.ruuu, the enigmatic project of Berlin-based artist, scientist and researcher Cammack Lindsey, has returned to equally elusive imprint Quantum Natives with ∫ ( { } )_ visible window.

This album-adjacent version of ∫ ( { } )_ visible window is part of an ongoing, multimedia, musical theatre work of the same name, a live version of which was performed as part of Berlin-based curatorial project Creamcake’s ‘Paradise Found‘ event earlier this year.

The abstract from Lindsey’s academic research paper ‘Ghost Assemblies on the Musical Interruption of Production in Color Space and How to Redistribute Stolen Futures’ also serves as the work’s poetic press release that opens with the following head-spinning clauses.

“The replication of blue opened the floodgates of everything LED — accelerating industrial capitalism with no sleep in sight. Further alienating workers from their bodies, the products of their work and their own culture, subsequently draining them of their agency. To establish an interruption of production, an ensemble of ghosts have decided to gather for a color subtraction.” (Read the full abstract here.) 

i.ruuu previously appeared on Quantum Natives and Xquisite Nihil’s Seize the Means of Production compilation. 

 ∫ ( { } )_ visible window is out now. See the artwork by Elin Gonzalez and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘low dimensions’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Matilda Jones and Laura Sobenes]
02. ‘#000019-#0000ff’
03. ‘Blue_activate’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Matilda Jones and Laura Sobenes]
04. ‘extraction property’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Sophie Douala and Magdalena Mitterhofer]
05. ‘extraction shame’
06. ‘#190000-#ff0000’
07. ‘d_evalu’ [feat. Misa Harz, Joanna Pope, Sophie Douala and Magdalena Mitterhofer]
08. ‘visible window’
09. ‘es algens wie der schönste blaue käse im dunkeln’ [feat. Marc Elsner]

Read next: The final frontier: How can dance music exist in a digital space?

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp