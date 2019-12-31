Listen to some samples below.

New York’s MoMA Ready has ended a prodigious year with some original and guest remixes from the album SOFT, HARD, BODY released back in February via his own HAUS of ALTR imprint.

DJ SWISHA and X-Coast both rework the album’s self-described standout track ‘Holy Water Other’ while MoMA shares two original remixes of ‘Holy Water Other’ and ‘The Fade’.

Read about MoMA Ready’s album The NYC Dance Project in our year-end album list and revisit ‘Faith & Release’ from SOFT, HARD, BODY on our 2019 best house and techno playlist.

SOFT HARD BODY​:​/​/ The Remixes is out now via HAUS of ALTR.

Read next: Techno is technocracy