Osheyack takes aim at deepfakes on new EP, Memory Hierarchy

Contemporary rave sounds for exposing online artificiality and abstraction.

“One of the great truths of today’s reality is that it’s mostly fake”, reads the press release for the new EP from SVBKVLT stalwart Osheyack. Memory Hierarchy takes aim at the contemporary phenomenon of deepfakes, exposing our inability to tell truth from fiction online.

The record was performed live for the first time at the 2019 edition of Unsound Festival, and saw the late artist Adam Dupré, who the EP is dedicated to, capturing and live-streaming the movements of the audience in real time.

The EP follows the producer’s soundtrack for artist Shuang Li’s installation I Want to Sleep More but by Your Side, which is showing at Berlin-based gallery Peres Projects until April 3.

Memory Hierarchy arrives on April 24 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Liar’s Dividend’

02. ‘Mutual Shaping’

03. ‘Tertiary’

04. ‘Memory Hierarchy (Parc Fermé Club Mix)’

