Robert Hood live from The Hydra at Printworks

A master of minimal techno in session.

If you’re missing the club due to the COVID-19 shutdown of the dance music industry, we have something that might lift your spirits: a full DJ set from Detroit legend Robert Hood, recorded live at London’s Printworks in December 2019.

Robert Hood’s latest Floorplan album, Supernatural, is out now on Aus Music. If you’re searching for more techno mixes to help see you through lockdown, check out DJ Bone’s full set from the same party.

Camera: Pedro Küster

Editing: Pawel Ptak

Lead photo: Jake Davis

