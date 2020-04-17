Descend into a neon-lit nightclub in Lawrence Lek’s ‘Hermitage 隐居’

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

An indigo dance floor inside an abandoned warehouse.

Lawrence Lek has shared a new video for ‘Hermitage 隐居’ – from his Temple OST, released on The Vinyl Factory.

Marking the second instalment in a new eight-part visual series to accompany Temple, the video descends from a deserted warehouse into the neon-lit surrounds of a club, finally taking you behind the decks of the DJ booth.

Forthcoming videos from Lek’s film series will be released every Friday, accompanied by a new single.

Temple OST is out now on The Vinyl Factory. Listen to ‘Hermitage 隐居’ here.

Watch next: NONOTAK Studio transforms the Farol Santander in Porto Alegre, Brazil in ‘GIANTS’