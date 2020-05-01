Discover what lies outside an unreal nightclub in Lawrence Lek’s ‘Freeport 自由港’

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Beyond the dancefloor.

Lawrence Lek steps out of the club and into a desolate wasteland in the video for single ‘Freeport 自由港’.

The fourth instalment in an eight-part visual series to accompany his Temple OST, released on The Vinyl Factory, the video takes us outside of the indigo-hued basement Lek explores in previous films to discover the building and its surrounds.

‘Freeport 自由港’ marks the fourth video shared by Lek, with forthcoming instalments to be released every Friday.

Temple OST is out now on The Vinyl Factory.

