Ellen Allien shape shifts in the video for new single, ‘True Romantics’

Taken from her forthcoming album, AurAA.

Berlin techno producer Ellen Allien shape shifts in the video for her new single, ‘True Romantics’. The video, courtesy of digital artist Erased Memories, marries the atmospheric track’s technoid shuffle with suitably extraterrestrial imagery.

‘True Romantics’ is taken from Allien’s forthcoming album, AurAA, her third in as many years, which is an audio exploration of unseen energies that control planet Earth.

AurAA arrives via BPitch Control on June 12. ‘True Romantics’ is out now.

Watch next: Cao Yuxi and Lawrence Lau transform QR codes into virtual environments with Dimensional Sampling