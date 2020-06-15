Video I by I 15.06.20

Lamin Fofana translates the writing of pioneering black authors into sound

 ‘I Ran From It And Was Still In It’ is adapted from Darkwater, a 1920 collection of autobiographical essays from W. E. B. Du Bois.

Over the course of three ambitious albums, Berlin-based artist Lamin Fofana is translating the writing of pioneering black authors Sylvia Wynter, W. E. B. Du Bois, and Amiri Baraka into immersive collages of field recordings, archival material and ambient composition.

Arriving on his recently launched label Black Studies, the first of these albums, Black Metamorphosis, was released last year. Taking Sylvia Wynter’s unpublished manuscript of the same name as inspiration, the album was an interrogation of what happens when African aesthetics are transplanted to the West.

For the follow-up, Lamin Fofana has turned his attention to legendary Black writer, academic, activist and the first African American to earn a doctorate, W. E. B. Du Bois. ‘I Ran From It And Was Still In It’ is taken from Fofana’s adaptation of Darkwater: Voices from within the Veil, a 1920 collection of autobiographical essays and speculative fiction.

The literary work sees Du Bois reflecting on white supremacy, colonialism, capitalism, patriarchy, beauty and democracy, and provides an especially timely focal point for the album. A passage from the collection can be read on at Bandcamp.

Black Metamorphosis and Darkwater are available now via Black Studies.

Watch next: Weirdcore trips through a chilly floral landscape in [ -0º ]

Tags:

Share this story

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp