Thoom haunts her grandfather’s house in ‘Shaytan’

For her debut album, Pork, Lebanese artist Thoom steps away from the pounding electronics of her earlier releases on Infinite Machine and The Astral Plane, leaning into a more introspective mood exemplified by the album’s first single, ‘Shaytan’.

Named after the Arabic word for ‘devil’, the evocative love song was written in collaboration with Thoom’s mother and arrives with an evocative visual shot in her grandfather’s house in Beirut.

Splayed in various poses around the empty house, occasionally interrupted by a cat, Thoom appears as a ghostly lover singing restless karaoke to her own music.

‘Shaytan’ is out now, with Pork arriving on August 7 via Thoom’s own label, Career Whore.

