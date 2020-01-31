Thoom links up with Lil Asaf at a refugee camp in Beirut in new video

The Ammam-born MC makes his debut on The Astral Plane.

Khadjie, aka Thoom, links up with MC Lil Asaf, the Ammam-born artist Bashar Suleiman, on a new track, ‘Msll777’.

Director Yusra Nazek shot the video at a refugee camp in Beirut. Both artists feature in the evocative piece, performing the track direct to shaky camera.

‘Msll777’, featuring Lil Asaf, is out now, via The Astral Plane. The duo will follow up the track with an EP scheduled for release in the spring.

