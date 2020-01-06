Thoom up next on Infinite Machine with Left Hand Crane EP

Out on January 31.

Infinite Machine has revealed its first release of 2020.

Thoom is up next on the label’s schedule with the Left Hand Crane EP. It contains the original title track (featuring additional production by Scim and Obe) plus a pair of remixes from E-Saggila and Via App. Listen to the pounding lead single below.

<a href="http://infinitemachine.bandcamp.com/album/im074-thoom-left-hand-crane">IM074 – Thoom – Left Hand Crane by Thoom</a>



Left Hand Crane follows Thoom’s 2017 debut EP, Blood and Sand, for Club Chai. Last year, she self-released a single, ‘Wound As Pocket’, which FACT voted one of the best tracks of 2019, and featured on ‘Alia’ from E-Saggila’s My World My Way EP.

Left Hand Crane is out on January 31 via Infinite Machine. Pre-order it here, and view the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Left Hand Crane’

02. ‘Left Hand Crane (Via App Remix)’

03. ‘Left Hand Crane (E-Saggila Remix)’

