Julianna Barwick teams up with Jónsi for new single, ‘In Light’

Another glimpse of her forthcoming album, Healing Is A Miracle.

Julianna Barwick has teamed up with Jónsi for her new single ‘In Light’, which arrives with a gorgeous visual from Joel Kazuo Knoernschild.

“I think he has the best voice in the world”, she says of the collaboration, “and hearing my voice with Jónsi’s is one of the joys of my life.”

Jónsi also became an integral part of the recording of the album when he gave Barwick a pair of studio monitors as a birthday present, prior to which she had made all of her albums using headphones.

“When I added the bass I really felt it in my body”, she explains. “It was kind of euphoric and fun. I got really excited about making the record in that moment, and I think that really had an impact on the sounds I ended up making.”

Healing Is A Miracle arrives on July 10 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: How Barker built a plate reverb for percussive experiments