Series, Audiovisual I by I 18.06.20

Robert Seidel transforms the interior of the Palais des Beaux-Arts de Lille with MUE

Captured at the 2018 edition of the Video Mapping Festival in Lille, France.

Berlin-based video artist Robert Seidel specialises in experimental film, large-scale installations and facade projection work, transforming space into immersive audiovisual environments with a playful approach to light and sound.

Robert Seidel

Back in 2018 the artist debuted his work MUE at the Video Mapping Festival in Lille, France. Accompanied by an original score of spatial sound design from “sound architect” Nikolai von Sallwitz, Seidel employs splashes of colour and his own illustrations to transfigure the interior of the Palais Des Beaux-Arts de Lille using his own self-built video synthesizer. The above documentation is an exclusive premiere for FACT.

Using the gallery’s large art collection as his own canvas, Seidel extends the Belle Époque architecture of its atrium into larger “moving paintings”. The title MUE references this layering effect, with its French translation referring to both animals shedding their skin and the vocal change in humans during puberty. “These varied parts and procedures for transformation seemed apt for reflecting on the multi-layered historical sediments of the museum”, explains Seidel.

Robert Seidel
Photos by Christian Seeling

For more information about Robert Seidel and his work, you can follow him on Instagram and check out his Vimeo, where you can view a selection of his films and projection pieces.

Watch next: How Barker built a plate reverb for percussive experiments

Tags:

Share this story

More from Series

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp