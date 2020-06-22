Präsens Editionen present the Swiss duo’s debut release.

Rapper Reypharaoh and producer Amos a la Playa, collectively known as damelove, describe their sound as “sad-boy reggaeton”, offering, in the words of Präsens Editionen “a more reserved and distanced take on bodily intimacy.”

It’s this chilly approach to the genre that’s on show in a new visual medley, created by artist and photographer Dominik Hodel for damelove to accompany their forthcoming debut EP, Aguafina.

Featuring snippets of all five tracks of the release, including a standout remix of ‘Dime?’ by fellow experimental reggaeton producer Kelman Duran, the visual medley is an evocative introduction to the Swiss duo.

Aguafina arrives on June 26 via Präsens Editionen and is available to pre-order now.

