Series, Audiovisual I by I 22.06.20

Shohei Fujimoto explores the structure of light in density compression [2020]

Fundamental behaviours of visible light observed in limited space, represented as dense networks of lines.

Live AV and installation artist Shohei Fujimoto takes the very structure of light as the basis for his artworks, translating its physical properties into intricate, evocative visuals.

His work has been shown around the world, in galleries in Japan, Switzerland, Iran, Australia and the United States and at festivals including MUTEK.JP, New Media Castle and Berlin Atonal.

Shohei Fujimoto

With density compression [2020], Fujimoto turns his attention towards fundamental behaviours of visible light, focusing on straight lines and reflection. By representing light as a dense network of lines travelling in limited space, the artist renders light as a physical object, allowing him to explore and ultimately change its basic behaviour.

The piece is accompanied by an atmospheric score from experimental composer and Raster-Noton affiliate Kyoka. For more information about her music and visual art, you can follow her on Instagram and visit her website.

Shohei Fujimoto

For more information about Shohei Fujimoto and his work you can follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

Watch next: Patch Notes – r beny

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Series

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp