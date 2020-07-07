Taken from Mc Pherson’s recent States of Fugue album.

Zoë Mc Pherson ‘relentlessly dances herself out’ in the Alessandra Leone-directed video for ‘Tenace’, taken from Mc Pherson’s recent album, States of Fugue. According to the duo, they chose the track to be the “visual representation of the album’s rhythmical essence”.

“The track’s addictive rhythm and vocal insistence is a motivation and way to empower yourself, shift, persist, accept uncertainty and move deeper in all directions,” Mc Pherson says.

The video also bridges the gap between between release of the album in February and the duo’s new AV live show, which was originally meant to be premiered in April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their next show takes place in Prague later this month.

Mc Pherson and Leone have also officially launched their SFX platform’s collaborative audiovisual project, Xquisite Force with contributions from artists including ZULI, Ainissa V, Defasten and Iamnatural. Find the project at the SFX website.

Watch next: Signal Path: Zoë Mc Pherson on mangling sound and multimedia collaboration