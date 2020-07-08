Refraction Festival and Fact to stream sets from DJ Stingray, Nyege Nyege Tapes and more

Fact will be hosting sets throughout the festival, which takes place from July 16-31.

A new digital festival co-founded by the creator of Vancouver’s New Forms Festival called Refraction launches later this month with a two-week programme of streamed DJ sets, digital art and AV performances in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists including object blue, Channel Tres, Omar-S, Amazondotcom, Yu Su, The 83rd and Hieroglyphic Being are among those playing sets, which will be streamed from July 16-31. Fact is partnering with Refraction to host sets from Tawiah + MYRRH, Marcellus Pittman, Hitmakerchinx, DJ Stingray and Venetta.

Fact will also be hosting a Nyege Nyege Tapes showcase featuring DJ Diaki, Ecko Bazz, MC Yallah, Afrorack, Rey Sapienz & Fresh Dougis and hhy & The Kampala Unit.

The festival’s visual arts programme also features installations from Well Now WTF, Robert Gallardo, Akiko Nayakama, Grey93 and more. The festival is free to watch online, but Refraction will be raising money for ColorOfChange.org and TheBailProject.org at each event.

You can sign up for virtual tickets at DICE – look out for dates and set times next week.

